PHOTOS: Maple Ridge park has a doggone good time at Pet Fest

Dozens of people and their dogs came down to participate in the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association's Pet Fest event in Memorial Peace Park on July 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Smiles and wagging tails were everywhere in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday as the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (BIA) held its Pet Fest celebration.

This start to the BIA Summer Market program featured vendors selling a wide range of pet products, and attracted both dog owners and lovers alike.

There were also several pet contests hosted throughout the day, with prizes being given out for the loudest bark, waggiest tail, and best trick. The animals also showed off their athleticism with a ball and spoon race, and put on quite the show in the pet parade.

A total of five goodie bags provided by MrPets were given out to the winners, along with countless handfuls of dog treats.

