PHOTOS: Pet portraits, paintings, and more on display in Maple Ridge park

Memorial Peace Park was particularly busy on Saturday as the Artists in the Park summer market took place alongside the Haney Farmers Market.

Dozens of local artists came down to display and sell their art from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s event, with exhibitors including Grey Jay Gear Co., Kat’s Epicure, K’oastal Mixed Media, Mathnasium, Merle’s Glass Art, MP Artistry, Must Love Mud, Noctivaga, The Conscious K9, The Create Shop, Julianna Jarvis, and many more.

Miranda Pylypiuk, the artist behind MP Artistry, garnered quite a bit of attention with her incredibly detailed pet portraits, which she said come available in a range of sizes.

“I need about a month and a half for the bigger ones, because I’m not sitting down for eight hours at a time and painting,” said Pylypiuk.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Pylypiuk recommended that interested individuals get in contact with her soon by emailing mpartistry@telus.net to ensure they get their hand-painted pet portraits in time.

However, Pylypiuk wasn’t the only artist at the event offering pet portraits.

Although Julianna Jarvis enjoys painting a wide range of nature scenery, she said she also offers custom pet portraits if people message her through her Instagram account, which can be found by searching @jj.originalart.

When she isn’t working on custom orders, Jarvis said she often paints whatever scene most appeals to her on any given day.

“I did that one because I really wanted to paint hair underwater,” she said, referring to her image of a woman floating in the ocean.

The next BIA market will be a Back in School event at Memorial Peace Park on Sept. 23.

