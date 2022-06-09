Pitt Meadows country artist in vying for $25,000 in national competition

Danielle Ryan of Pitt Meadows is a semi-finalist in the SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition. (Screen grab)

A Pitt Meadows country music musician is a semi-finalist in a national competition that literally spans from coast to coast.

Danielle Ryan is one of eight country artists vying for top spot in the SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition.

The fourth annual competition has Canadians voting for their favourite artists. Only three will make it to the finals.

As a semi-finalist, Ryan’s original song was recorded in studio and a behind-the-scenes video was also created, for the voting public to watch.

The three artists that make it to the final round will get to participate in exclusive mentorship sessions and showcases with industry leaders, they will get to participate in a SOCAN songwriting trip, and get performance opportunities at some of the country’s biggest music events.

Last years winner, Tyler Joe Miller of Surrey, said he will always be grateful to the competition because it gave him his opportunity to realize his dreams.

“Having the support of Canadian music fans was exhilarating and I’ll never forget it,” he said.

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and will be chosen during Canadian Country Music Association’s Country Music Week 2022 from Sept. 8-11 in Calgary.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows artist releases debut single titled Weather Man

ALSO: Pitt Meadows country artist vying for top spot in national competition

The finalists will also perform live at SiriusXM’s Top of the Country Finale that will air live on SiriusXM Canada, and will culminate with a soon-to-be-announced headline act.

“Canada has a country music talent pool that is overflowing with potential and our eight semi-finalists all have star power,” said Jeff Leake, director of music, podcasts and listenership analytics with SiriusXM Canada.

Semi-finalists include: Ryan; Devin Cooper from Alberta; Five Roses from Quebec; Josh Ross from Ontario; Kyle McKearney from Alberta; Mallory Johnson fro Newfoundland; Shantaia from Saskatchewan; and SACHA from Ontario.

Voting ends June 14.

To vote go to topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

Pitt Meadows