Plant Your Plate, win Maple Ridge food garden contest

Elena Erokhina and Mike Mercier won for best back yard garden in 2018. (Special to The News)

How much good, fresh produce can you grow?

The City of Maple Ridge’s Agricultural Advisory Committee is promoting food security with its annual Food Garden Contest, which this year is billed Plant Your Plate.

The contest began on Friday.

The competition is based on photos of your garden. To enter, take a “before” photo of your garden, two at most, then send them to gardencontest@mapleridge.ca with the subject line Food Garden Contest 2022. Include your name, address, phone number and email address.

All types and sizes of edible gardens are eligible to enter, including containers, raised beds, in ground, or others.

You will receive an email confirming contest entry. It can be used to pick up either one free bag of soil from either Grow and Gather or Triple Tree Nurseryland in Maple Ridge, or one free bag of compost from the Laity Farm Plant Sale – these bags are available to the first 150 entrants only.

Your gardening skill will judged on further photos – up to five more submissions. Judging will be done in late summer. The committee asks entrants to take photos of their garden throughout the growing season, to showcase the criteria – quality of food grown, plant health, range of foods, gardening practices and garden design.

Deadline for the five-photo submission will be Aug. 31, and entries can include a maximum 150-word description along with the photos.

The deadline for entry is June 6. Final prizes will include items or gift certificates for local businesses, including Grow and Gather in Maple Ridge.

For more information, and links to resources, see mapleridge.ca

