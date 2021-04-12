Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Spray paint was discovered at Hot Rocks. (Special to The News)

During his morning walk, Doug Stanger was dismayed on Monday, April 12, after discovering graffiti sprayed on rocks along the Alouette River.

A person or persons used bright orange paint and sprayed hearts and other symbols along the rocks at Hot Rocks, a popular destination for locals.

He made the discovery at around 9:10 a.m. with his wife and a couple of neighbours, who walk daily together.

“We go seven days a week,” he said of his walking group. The graffiti wasn’t there Sunday morning and, he added, another of his neighbours was at the location Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m. and there was still no graffiti.

So, he suspects, it was sprayed on the rocks sometime after that.

Stanger said the area is not immune to graffiti, but he hasn’t seen any this year until now.

“The hot rocks is such a beautiful area and it’s a very favourite spot for people all over Maple Ridge and beyond to go and use, sitting on the rocks,” he said.

Stanger, treasurer with Alouette River Management Society, is also concerned that the industrial spray paint that was used will slowly wash off into the South Alouette, which is a very important salmon spawning river.

At the moment, he noted there would not be salmon spawning there, but there would be some trout.

So, he sent a picture to the city parks department to see if there is any safe way to remove the paint without contaminants getting into the river.

The City of Maple Ridge issued a statement saying a crew had been dispatched to the Hot Rocks to determine what will be required to remediate the site to its original condition while protecting this watercourse.

The crew will also be collecting any evidence at the site to turn over to the RCMP to determine if the people responsible can be identified and held accountable for this vandalism.

“The Hot Rocks site has been a favourite place for First Nations people and later settlers. The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives has archive photos of the earliest settlers to the community using this space in the summer for recreation,” explained Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities with the city.

“It is very disappointing to see this beloved natural space vandalized in this way,” added Richmond.

In addition to vandalism, Stanger is also concerned about tubing in the South Alouette.

“It’s been absolutely chaotic here in the summer months,” he said. Visitors park across the street from his house and he sees lots of open alcohol and empty containers being thrown into the bush or the river.

Then,”they buy the cheapest tubes the can so that they usually puncture in the river and they leave them in the river or throw them up on the banks and it’s a huge clean up mess.”

“It’s a huge problem trying to get the message out every year about responsible tubing,” he added.

