Preparing for a new year of farmers markets in Pitt Meadows

Vendors invited to fill in applications for the Tuesday markets

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market is returning every Tuesday starting in June, and vendors are now invited to apply.

Those interested can find a vendor application at the Fraser North Farmers Market Society website farmersandmore.org

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market will run from June 13 until Sept. 26, every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit Square beside City Hall.

There are also applications for entertainers, sponsors and volunteers.

The society also runs the Maple Ridge Farmers Market, which runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., from May until October, in Memorial Peace Park, on 224th Street.

