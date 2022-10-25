VIDEO: Pumpkin weighing more than 1,300 lbs takes giant pumpkin contest in Maple Ridge

People examine pumpkins and try to guess their weight at the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) The smaller pumpkins are weighed during the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Visitors to the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest wait for the results. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Trevor Halliday’s winning pumpkin weighing an impressive 630 kilograms, 1,388 pounds, on display at the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Trevor Halliday weighs some of the bigger pumpkins during the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A giant pumpkin grown by B.C giant pumpkin record holder Dave Chan of Richmond. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Pumpkins ranging from the ridiculously huge – to those that were so small they didn’t even register on a scale – were on display at the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest.

Hundreds of people turned out to guess the weight of each pumpkin of the 38 entries, in addition to weights of huge gourds and zucchinis.

Whonnock resident, Trevor Halliday, won the contest for the fourth year in a row with his pumpkin that weighed an impressive 630 kilograms, 1,388 pounds.

In second came Todd Dean Freeman with his pumpkin weighing 106 kgs, 232.6 lbs. And in third was one grown by Paul Inkster at 103 kgs, 226.3 lbs.

Winner of the outsider category, that went to someone who does not live in the Whonnock area but still lives in the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Stave Falls area, went to Joe Fiehn who grew one weighing 156 kgs., 344.6 lbs.

This year there was a surprise special guest at the event – the B.C giant pumpkin record holder Dave Chan of Richmond. He brought with him his enormous pumpkin that weighed in at 784 kgs, 1,729 lbs – bur only for show. He also handed out little packets of seeds to those lucky, and daring, enough to want to attempt to grow a monster pumpkin next year.

It was a rocky start to this years contest, explained organizer Pascale Shaw, as a majority of the giant pumpkin plants that are grown and donated to participants every year by Shaw’s Rainbow Eggs Farm, were stolen.

Shaw, along with fellow organizer, Joanne Halliday, had to replant seeds to be able to give plants to those that wanted to take part.

“Joanne helped save the day by supplying some seeds from last years giant to the contest,” said Shaw.

This years contest was also challenging because of the weather – the cold, wet spring delayed the developing of plants, noted Show, then those that developed were taken out by slugs. Then, the hot summer made watering another challenge.

“All said, in the end, if your pumpkin made it, it tuned out to be a good pumpkin growing season,” Shaw added.

Awards were also give to the biggest zucchini, coolest gourd, smallest pumpkin, and survivor pumpkin – which went to a pumpkin that made it all the way to the competition, but was dropped as it was being removed from the trunk of the car and was taped together again.

Prizes were handed out for both winners of the contest, and spectators – including a two tier cake for a door prize.

“None of this could have been possible without the many volunteers, all of whom had their names put in a hat and a few prizes handed out,” said Pascale, and she also thanked the many donors who donated prizes, cupcakes and cookies, and hot chocolate for the free event, and to the volunteers.

Shaw is welcoming feedback from those that attended the event on Sunday, Oct. 23, on how they can make the contest better for next year.

However, she added, those that missed the event, truly missed out on a moment where the promotion of agriculture, community and local businesses came together.

“But there is always next year.”