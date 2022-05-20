Repair cafe event Saturday in Maple Ridge

‘Brings us your broken stuff’ says Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Willow Cale works her sewing machine at the Repair Cafe at Earth Day. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Another Repair Cafe is coming up this Saturday, May 21, in Maple Ridge.

A Repair Cafe is billed by the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society as a chance for residents to learn how to fix broken items – like bicycles, socks, kettles and alarm clocks.

The organizers provide the tools, glue, yarn, and spare parts. They also have experienced, handy volunteers who can offer advice or lend a hand in how to fix your item.

The Repair Cafe will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity centre, at 12150-224th St.

There are two more upcoming repair events on June 18 and July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park.

For more information email joy@rmrecycling.org or see the website www.mrrepaircafe.ca

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge legion makes massive donation to new veterans’ centre for mental health