Repair cafe event Saturday in Maple Ridge

Another Repair Cafe is coming up this Saturday, May 21, in Maple Ridge.
A Repair Cafe is billed by the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society as a chance for residents to learn how to fix broken items – like bicycles, socks, kettles and alarm clocks.
The organizers provide the tools, glue, yarn, and spare parts. They also have experienced, handy volunteers who can offer advice or lend a hand in how to fix your item.
The Repair Cafe will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity centre, at 12150-224th St.
There are two more upcoming repair events on June 18 and July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park.
For more information email joy@rmrecycling.org or see the website www.mrrepaircafe.ca
