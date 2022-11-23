Jos Pal shared a picture he snapped while out biking along the North Alouette Greenway on a gorgeous fall day between two atmospheric rivers. Pictures of the cranberry fields and other farmland are commonly submitted to the Through Your Lens feature. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Between storms

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

PhotographyPitt Meadows

