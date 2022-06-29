Mike Lee had to admire his wife’s first rose of the season blossoming recently in front of their Maple Ridge condo. (Special to The News)

Mike Lee had to admire his wife’s first rose of the season blossoming recently in front of their Maple Ridge condo. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

SHARE: Smorgasbord uncovered in the swampy lands

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Paddling on Pitt Lake

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

gardeningmaple ridgePhotography

Previous story
SHARE: Dwelling on the deck
Next story
PODCAST: Darrell Fox discusses his brother Terry’s Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Low-rise townhouse or apartment homes stacked above ground-level commercial is envisioned for the Albion area. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge looking for Albion area plan feedback

Scott Thomas Anderson (Oliver), Juliet Logan (Ganymede), Megan Kimoto (Touchstone), Eric Scribner (Corin), Tyler Boe (Orlando). (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge theatrical group serves up As You Like It for this summer’s Bard

Mike Lee had to admire his wife’s first rose of the season blossoming recently in front of their Maple Ridge condo. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

Moms stop the Harm created a mandala in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on the sixth anniversary of the overdose public health emergency. (The News files)
Provincial committee looking for input into overdose crisis