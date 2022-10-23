SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
SHARE: Fishing among the reeds
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek
and
SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake
and
SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed
SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________