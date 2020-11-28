Desiree Betz captured a picture of this heron along the Alouette River dikes, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of this heron along the Alouette River dikes, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

SHARE: Feeding time on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Recent wildfire smoke didn’t seem to stop local fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of lilies, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of lilies, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured this scenery shot depicting the mountains and waterways that make this “beautiful town” so beautiful. (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured this scenery shot depicting the mountains and waterways that make this “beautiful town” so beautiful. (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Previous story
Maple Ridge looks to revitalize town centre plan

Just Posted

SD42 superintendent Sylvia Russell.
Need for post secondary education in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows growing

New curriculum, influx of young teachers changing school district, says the retiring superintendent

Desiree Betz captured a picture of an osprey at Pitt Lake, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Feeding time on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

New Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall supports hiring more full-time firefighters. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows approves four new career firefighters

Two will be hired in each of 2021 and 2022

Work continues at Planet Ice, but one ice surface will be in use in December. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Planet Ice to partially reopen in December

Maple Ridge arena should have emergency repairs completed in early January

Chief Robert Gladstone of Shxwha:y Village at a federal flood funding announcement April 24, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Consortium of Indigenous chiefs seeking a way to participate in cannabis economy

All Nations Chiefs from the Shxwha:y, Cheam, Soowahlie and Sq’ewlets holding online forum Dec. 2

Mary Cox and Jack Plant dance in their pyjamas and slippers at the morning pyjama dance during the Rhythm Reelers’ 25 Annual Rally in the Valley Square Dance Festival in Chilliwack on June 4, 2011. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 is Square Dancing Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Square Dancing Day, Disability Day and International Ninja Day are all coming up this week

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
COVID-19 tickets: No, RCMP aren’t checking vehicle occupancies, restaurant tables

Enforcement about education, not punishment says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

Most Read