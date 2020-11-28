SHARE: Feeding time on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Desiree Betz captured a picture of this heron along the Alouette River dikes, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows



Desiree Betz captured a picture of a sunset from Kanaka Creek, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured a picture of lilies, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)

Desiree Betz captured this scenery shot depicting the mountains and waterways that make this “beautiful town” so beautiful. (Special to The News)