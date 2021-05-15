SHARE: Goldfinches invade in early evening

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

David Heberlein really enjoyed the kingfisher photo in the latest edition of The News. So much that he was inspred to submit his own bird photo. He captures this American goldfinch on the dike at the top of McKechnie Road in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, May 12. “There are lots of goldfinches there at the moment and they are very active in the early evening,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

