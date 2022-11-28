Maple Ridge’s Selyn Tan shared what she saw through her lens when visiting a popular local haunt. “A lone rower is not [really] alone in enjoying the tranquility of Whonnock Lake,” she said. (Special to The News.

SHARE: Paddler’s prestine paradise

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

lakesmaple ridgePhotography

