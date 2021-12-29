On one of his many twilight paddles, Braden Nakonechny recently snapped this shot of the water, sun, and sky as seen along the Pitt River – near the Pitt River Bridge. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Maple Ridge group bakes 600 cookies for isolated seniors

SHARE: Paddling the Pitt River

