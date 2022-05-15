Krista Morris shared this picture of a recent sunset overtop her farm in East Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Sun setting over rural Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Splendor of colour marks arrival of spring

RELATED – SHARE: Reflections of natural beauty

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Hitting the fairway almost year round

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Agriculturemaple ridgePhotography

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Archives reveal more about lost war hero

Just Posted

Krista Morris shared this picture of a recent sunset overtop her farm in East Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over rural Maple Ridge

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says one religion shouldn’t be allowed in school if others excluded

Gary Bizzo has just been appointed executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
New leader named for Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Amarpal Kaur was visiting her family when she suffered a broken leg, then Guillain-Barré syndrome. (Special to The News)
Indian mother’s hospital stay leaves Maple Ridge couple with massive medical bills

Pop-up banner image ×