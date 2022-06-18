Lauren Strever shared a picture of one of her first roses in full bloom in her backyard garden in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Lauren Strever shared a picture of one of her first roses in full bloom in her backyard garden in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Vibrant colours of summer emerge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Splendor of colour marks arrival of spring

RELATED – SHARE: Reflections of natural beauty

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Hitting the fairway almost year round

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

gardeningmaple ridgePhotography

Previous story
VIDEO: Maple Ridge secondary students show their Pride
Next story
Dogs and classic cars to fill Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

Just Posted

To support the community, the City of Pitt Meadows has created a space for reflection by the Katie First Nation flag in Spirit Square for guests to contemplate Canada’s history with Indigenous communities. (City of Pitt Meadows/Facebook)
Dogs and classic cars to fill Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

Lauren Strever shared a picture of one of her first roses in full bloom in her backyard garden in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Vibrant colours of summer emerge

Graphic artist Jag Nagra with her daughter in front of colourful new stairway art she designed at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. (Submitted photo)
Artist’s ‘Love is Love’ stairs bring colourful message to Guildford Town Centre during Pride Month

Aedan Hill, a Grade 11 student at Maple Ridge secondary, leads the Pride march around the track. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge secondary students show their Pride

Pop-up banner image ×