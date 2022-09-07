Tylee Yang shared another sunset picture, this one taken along the Fraser River at Kanaka Creek Regional Park earlier this year. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Where sunset meets river

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

and

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

_______________________________

Fraser Rivermaple ridgePhotography

Tylee Yang shared another sunset picture, this one taken along the Fraser River at Kanaka Creek Regional Park earlier this year. (Special to The News)
