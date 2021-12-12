Where are all the holiday lights at in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows?

Memorial Peace Park decked up for the holiday season. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)

The youth planning table in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, UPlan, has put together a Holiday Lights Tour map.

A third year post secondary student from Douglas College and a former Thomas Haney graduate, Hudson Campbell said that the group was excited to launch their 2021 Holiday Lights Tour.

“This year we have over 20 houses and neighbourhoods participating. We have a digital map with the address of each stop on the tour, as well as a printable map that can be easily brought with you while enjoying the decorations and lights!” he said.

The map which features houses from both, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can be found here: https://goo.gl/maps/TkMXhVsXEJehsYoa7.

“After the gruelling and stressful past 12 months we wanted to bring back this exciting event to try to bring some joy and holiday cheer into the lives of people living in Ridge Meadows. We are super excited to finally share what we’ve been working on, and we hope it brings people some well-deserved holiday cheer this season!” said Campbell.

The city of Pitt Meadows also has a Lights tour map, however it features houses in Pitt Meadows only. This map features 22 houses in the city.

Other places where you can view lights would be the the Memorial Peace Park and surrounding area in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Spirit Square and surrounding area.

ALSO READ: Memorial Peace Park to be a-GLOW for Christmas

Pitt Meadows will also transform the Pitt Meadows Arena on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 for a Winter Wonderland Skate event.

For more details on Christmas in Pitt Meadows people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/christmas and for details on Christmas in Maple Ridge, people can visit Glow Maple Ridge here: https://www.facebook.com/events/878388189518195.