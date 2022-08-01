Maple Ridge singer becomes Fraser Valley’s hip hop artist of the year

Hooper Turnt Sanger won artist of the year award in the hip-hop category at Fraser Valley Music Award. (Facebook.com/pg/HooperTurntSanger)

Earlier this year, when singer-songwriter Michael Zanidean – a.k.a. Hooper Turnt Sanger – got nominated for CIVL 101.7 FM Fraser Valley Music Award, he was as excited as could be.

It was his second year making it onto the list.

“There was a bit of nervousness, too,” he admitted.

But it also helped solidify confidence and “absolute belief” in his album.

His latest album has done well and debuted at #4 on iTunes. And now, he said, it was time to see if the judges liked it or not.

A few weeks after the nominations, results were announced, and for the second time in a row, Zanidean was announced artist of the year in the hip-hop category by the Fraser Valley Music Award.

“This is my second hip-hop artist of the year award and it feels good to know that I’m on the right path,” he shared.

Zanidean believes judges liked the honesty in his work, the originality, the blend between singing and rapping, and his work ethic.

Born in Surrey, Zanidean’s family moved to Maple Ridge when he was 10 – bringing the young kid to a place where he felt “comfortable and safe.”

Growing up, Zanidean played basketball and spent time on the internet exploring music.

For a while, he moved to Toronto to pursue basketball, then earned himself a basketball scholarship to play in Memphis, Tennessee.

After he ran into some issues, Zanidean decided to stop playing the game, and that is when his music came to the forefront.

The first song he ever did was in high school – playing around with friends.

“It was terrible but it was my first one,” he commented.

But Zanidean kept trying, which is what he advises anyone who asks him for help and direction.

“When it comes to your dreams make sure you remember that they are your dreams and no one else’s, so chase them till you get them,” he said.

Not sure what the future holds for him, Zanidean said he wants to inspire, stay positive, spread love, and tell his truth.

“The rest is up to our creator,” he added.

All originals, all his songs come straight from the heart, Zanidean said.

“All my inspiration comes from exactly what I’m going through or have gone through In life.”

An entrepreneur during the day, Zanidean runs a production studio in New Westminster, where he provides recording, mixing, mastering, videos, photos, and other services to artists who need a place to create.

“My music and mental health is my main focus, so I have structured my streams of income in a way that keep me creating and happy,” he concluded.

To listen to Zanidean’s music, people can follow him on Instagram, @hooperturntsanger.

