Pitt Meadows Museum gets a spooky makeover

Pitt Meadows Museum Halloween event, Museum After Dark, features spooky treats such as deep-charred rat, free range organic eyeballs, and tongues on sticks. (Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)

On the week leading up to Halloween, the Pitt Meadows Museum will be transforming their building into a haunted house of spooky activities as part of what they call Museum After Dark.

The event is described on the official museum website as “a fearfully-fun filled drop-in program for the whole family” and is suitable for all ages.

Museum assistant Keagan Nagy explains that the museum will have several different spooky activities available for visitors to try out.

“We will have a small craft table set up for kids to make magnets, we have a witch’s corner where you can take pictures in front of and touch the witches’ potions, and all of our spooky decorations and hunt items. We will also have our Museum Sunday craft kits available for pick up.”

All of this is in addition to the Museum After Dark scavenger hunt, which will challenge kids to find various unsettling items throughout the museum, such as Polly Pink Eye, the Pitt Meadows Merman, and free-range organic eyeballs treats.

Every child who attends the event in a costume or completes the scavenger hunt will receive a free treat.

Museum After Dark will take place on Oct. 23, 26, 27, and 30. But for those wanting a more private and quiet experience, Nagy recommends they attend the event on Oct. 26 or 27 (Wednesday-Thursday) when the museum tends to be less busy.

Visitors can attend Museum After Dark from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is by donation. More information is available at https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/museum-after-dark.

