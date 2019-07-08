Karen (Pinky) Cholette won first place in the seniors category of Ridge Meadows Got Talent. (Contributed)

Winners of Ridge Meadows Got Talent wow on Canada Day

Winners in three categories: youth; adult and seniors

The winners of the 11th annual Ridge Meadows G0t Talent wowed the crowds at the Maple Ridge Canada Day festivities at Memorial Peace Park.

Winners were chosen by judges: former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin; former councillor Corisa Bell; Susan M. Chambers and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy.

In the youth category, Amarya Kiris Amro took first place followed by Parker Lemmen in second and Josh Maitre in third.

Jada Mckenzie-Moore and Joe Beaudette took first place in the adult category, followed by Systematic Mermaid in second and Nathanial Zaparilla in third.

The seniors category was claimed by Karen (Pinky) Cholette who won first place, followed by Debbie Owen in second and The Crinolines in third place.

 

