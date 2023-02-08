Adopt-a-Block group helps clean up Maple Ridge park

Adopt-A-Block is a volunteer-based program that encourages active community engagement and promotes proper waste disposal. (ARMS/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge park is about to look a lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of the Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Block program.

This volunteer-based group plans to work along Morse Creek in Reg Franklin Park for a couple of hours on Wednesday to help clean up the area.

Additionally, there will also be snacks and a scavenger hunt for participants to enjoy.

People of all ages are able to participate in the clean-up, with all necessary equipment being provided by Adopt-a-Block.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., but people are able to drop in whenever they can join.

Interested individuals can RSVP for the park clean-up at https://forms.gle/ojLAvydpyegJPa3w8, with more information being available by emailing adoptablock@alouetteriver.org.

