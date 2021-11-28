ARMS hosts Adopt-A-Block event in Maple Ridge

Adopt-A-Block is a volunteer-based program that encourages active community engagement and promotes proper waste disposal. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) organized an Adopt-A-Block clean-up event this week and saw quite a lot of garbage filled up in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood.

The event, which took place on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Abernathy way, was to create awareness of the program to the area and welcomed the public to join the society in the cleanup, said Alex Holmes of the society.

“I was out for a couple of hours along Abernathy Way cleaning and talking with residents about the program. I saw a lot of foot traffic out and about sharing multi-use walkway. In just two blocks, between 224th and 226th Streets, and under two hours, a large garbage bag was filled,” she said.

The City of Maple Ridge operations was also called to report three different spots of large garbage-dumped piles along the side of the road to be picked up.

If people have questions about the Adopt-A-Block program, they can send an email at: adoptablock@alouetteriver.org.

