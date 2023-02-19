Buy a cookie, help a sick child at Maple Ridge bakery throughout all of March

Several Lower Mainland bakeries involved in the Milk and Cookies for Canuck Place campaign

Craig Storer’s Hansel and Gretel Bakery will be participating in the 2023 Milk and Cookies for Canuck Place fundraising campaign. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

One B.C. organization is choosing to handle deadly illnesses with milk and cookies – sort of.

The fifth annual Milk and Cookies for Canuck Place campaign is underway, which helps fund the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in its mission to provide palliative care to more than 830 children in B.C. and the Yukon with life-threatening illnesses.

As part of this fundraising campaign, local bakeries and schools lend a hand in selling homemade cookies and other baked goods, with the proceeds going toward the non-profit organization.

Anna Stuber, communications and campaign specialist for Canuck Place, explained that Feb. 23 marks Cookie Day at Canuck Place, which involves schools from across B.C. and the Yukon hosting bake sales. However, the entire Milk and Cookies for Canuck Place campaign involves so much more than that.

“People can get involved by purchasing treats from the Canuck Place Cookie Club, donating to the Canuck Place Cookie Jar, or fundraising, including hosting your own bake sale,” said Stuber.

“This beloved fundraising initiative is taking place from now until the end of March. We’re encouraging people to fundraise in support of Canuck Place to help children and families make memories and ensure the cookie jar is always full.”

One of the members of the Canuck Place Cookie Club this year is Hansel and Gretel Bakery in Maple Ridge, which co-owner Craig Storer says is the third year that they have been involved in the fundraiser.

“Last year was a massive success,” he said. “I think we raised a couple of thousand dollars for the kids, which is great.”

How Hansel and Gretel Bakery will be participating in the fundraiser this year is by selling a variation of its popular happy face cookies throughout all of March.

The complete list of Canuck Place Cookie Jar members includes:

• Hansel and Gretel Bakery (22777 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge)

• Benanna Bakery (8985 Young Rd., Chilliwack)

• Marie’s Guilt Free Bakery (Unit 403, 20540 Duncan Way, Langley)

• Tracycakes Bakery Cafe (Unit 101, 2636 Montrose Ave., Abbotsford and 21594 48 Ave., Langley)

• Butter Baked Goods (4907 Mackenzie St., Vancouver)

• Creme de la Crumb (various Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby locations)

• Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery (3385 Cambie St., Vancouver)

• Punk Rock Pastries (5548 Hastings St., Burnaby)

The fundraising goal for this year’s Milk and Cookies for Canuck Place campaign is $30,000, which is slightly more than last year’s fundraising total of $29,740.75.

The campaign will continue to run until March 31, with more information available at www.canuckplace.org/cookies-for-canuck-place/.