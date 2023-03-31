Camper in medical distress saved along Widgeon Creek

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue along with Coquitlam Search and Rescue saved a camper in medical distress along Widgeon Creek. (RMSAR Facebook/Special to The News)

A camper in medical distress was saved after a call to the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue on Wednesday, March 29.

The camper, who usually spends time camping along Widgeon Creek, set out Tuesday morning to their usual spot.

However, they started experiencing the onset of what the rescue team has called a serious medical condition, that evening.

The search group was activated the following day after being given the exact coordinates from the camper’s family.

Since the camper was in the Coquitlam area, Coquitlam Search and Rescue were also activated, along with a boat team as the person’s camp was only accessible by personal watercraft.

And, due to the serious nature of the call the helicopter rescue team performed a long line rescue air with Talon Helicopters to get the patient to a waiting ambulance at Grant Narrows Park.

“This call shows the importance of family or friends knowing your trip plan in detail. Had this camper not had communication with their family and a known location, our response would either been delayed or had a different outcome,” said Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue online.

BC AdventureSmart also commented online saying that it was comforting to know that the camper was brought out to safety, thanks to the volunteers involved.

“We hope the subject is recovering well. And we appreciate the outdoor education regarding Trip Plans left with emergency contacts,” commented the organization that posted a link to a webinar with more information about the technology, knowledge, and understanding needed when communicating with first responders in an emergency called BC AdventureSmart: Communications & Technology Making – The Right Call.

