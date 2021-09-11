Car crashes into multiple vehicles in Maple Ridge, including police cruiser

One taken into custody after early Saturday morning incident on Cherrywood Drive

No serious injuries were reported after a driver hit several other vehicles, including a police cruiser, early Saturday morning, Sept. 11 in Maple Ridge.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. on Cherrywood Drive near 232nd Street.

One witness told the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News a car with one occupant ran into two other vehicles while driving backwards at high speed, then attempted to flee the scene and hit another car, then slammed into a police vehicle.

One officer was checked for injuries at the scene and the driver of the car was taken into custody.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said there were no serious injuries and the investigation is continuing.

maple ridgeRCMP