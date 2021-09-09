Suspicious fire investigation leads to recovery of stolen bike

Special tricycle was reportedly taken from a Maple Ridge man late last month

The Maple Ridge Fire department helped police pull the bike out of the wreckage. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge fire department recovered a stolen bike from the rubble of a suspicious fire last Friday morning.

The special tricycle was reported stolen by Maple Ridge resident Steven Powell in the last week of August. Finding the bike was important for Powell, as it was custom-made for him, and was his only means of transportation.

On Sept. 3, police and firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 22100-block of Lougheed Highway. The fire was later deemed suspicious and RCMP even sought witnesses or dash-cam footage.

As part of its fire investigation, Mounties discovered the bike during a property search,and Const. Josh Brushett and Cpl. Tana Goode took it to the city worksyard to wash and clean it before handing it back to Powell.

”Steven’s family had supplied really good pictures of the bike and quite honestly I probably wouldn’t have recognized the bike without those good photos,” said Brushett.

“It was probably the only thing in the entire house that survived the fire and water damage, and I am sincerely, really happy, to have gotten the bike back to the rightful owner.”

While the bike was returned to an “ecstatic” Powell, the investigation into the fire will continue.

RCMP Sgt. Brad Gibson, with the serious crime unit, took the opportunity to remind public to keep a record of their belongings.

“While it may seem onerous, police wish to remind the public the importance of keeping receipts, taking pictures and recording serial numbers of items,” he said. “Basically, anything that can aid police in returning items back to their rightful owners is helpful for us.”

