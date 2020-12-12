VIDEO: Car destroyed by fire in Maple Ridge

Blaze is being treated as suspicious by police

A fire that destroyed a four-door sedan in Maple Ridge early Saturday morning (Dec. 12) is being treated as suspicious by RCMP.

Around 3 a.m. a woman who was house-sitting called 911 to report a car was burning on Fern Crescent in between Wild Play and Maple Ridge parks.

Eyewitness Nancy Townson told the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News that she was jolted awake by the noise.

“I heard a loud explosion,” Townson recalled.

When Townson went to look, she could see what appeared at first to be a small- to medium-size campfire, but quickly realized it was a vehicle.

“I could see red hazard lights,” Townson related.

She went to investigate, but couldn’t get close enough to tell if anyone was inside because of the fire.

“It got very big, very fast,” she described. “It was totally engulfed.”

“I didn’t see anyone in the vicinity. I didn’t hear any yells or screams.”

It happened near an S-curve in the road where other vehicles have had accidents, Townson said.

There was no immediate word on whether the car was connected to any criminal incidents in the Lower Mainland.

More details when they become available.

