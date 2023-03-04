Chamber of commerce hosting Maple Ridge mayor at Wednesday event

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy (right) will be speaking at the March 8 event being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge business owners will have a chance to see Mayor Dan Ruimy in person on March 8 as part of the A Conversation With Mayor Ruimy event being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

As part of this event, Mayor Ruimy will discuss his time in office since being elected back in October, and will field some submitted questions as well.

“In his private career, he has developed and delivered strategic training and leadership programs for multiple organizations,” said the chamber.

“In 2022, inspired by the passion he had seen in representing the community during his time in Ottawa, he decided to run in the 2022 local election. In a heartfelt inaugural address, Mayor Ruimy pledged to continue to engage the community and work collaboratively to build a strong vision for the City of Maple Ridge.”

Attendees will be able to enjoy a lunch provided by The Well Public House at Chances Casino and are encouraged to submit questions prior to the event since no open-floor questions will be accepted.

Admission to this event costs $25 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. It will be located at Chances Casino on Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information is available at https://business.ridgemeadowschamber.com/events/.