Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts upcoming AGM

On Nov. 30, the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be hosting the first annual general meeting (AGM) under the leadership of the new executive director Kristi Maier.

The chamber is inviting both members and non-members alike to come to the event, which Maier called “the most important meeting” the organization has.

With the chamber making some fairly large changes this past year, including changing the executive director twice, Maier said that they have a lot to go through at the upcoming AGM.

Maier, who was brought on as executive director on Oct. 3, said that she and her staff have some “big plans for the chamber.”

Before the AGM takes place, the chamber is hoping to receive some more nominations for their 2023-34 board of directors.

“Having a say at the table is the number one reason to join the board of directors,” explained Maier. “After the hit that COVID had on the business community, this is the perfect time to have your voice heard.”

The deadline for the board of directors nominations is Nov. 21.

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. at the South Bonson Community Centre. Attending the event costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members, with registration for the AGM closing at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24. More information is available by visiting https://www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/.

