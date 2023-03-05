City of Maple Ridge launches new video series with Mayor Dan Ruimy

Mayor Dan Ruimy stars in a new Mayor’s Minute video segment that is aimed at keeping residents informed on major council updates. (Special to The News)

Residents of Maple Ridge can now hear directly from Mayor Dan Ruimy himself as the city launched a new Mayor’s Minute video campaign.

“The goal of these short video updates is to keep you informed on what’s happening as all of us on council make decisions on your behalf,” explained Ruimy.

The first video in this ongoing segment featured Ruimy discussing some of the upcoming projects happening within city hall.

“Later this month, we’ll be holding special workshop meetings to look at the five-year financial plan and the 2023 work plan for our staff,” said Mayor Ruimy. “Look for the draft financial planning materials and meeting schedule later this month.”

He also went into detail about some of the other efforts that the City of Maple Ridge has made in order to try and be more transparent with locals.

“I’m also thrilled to share that earlier this year, we launched the Engage Maple Ridge platform. This is a new digital space where you can learn about city initiatives, provide feedback, and connect with staff and neighbours on projects that matter to you.”

“Finally, to help you stay informed on what’s happening around the council table, we’ve launched our agenda and council meeting highlights on the city website and social media channels. We want to make sure that you are informed about the work happening here in council chambers.”