City of Maple Ridge unveils survey to plan next year’s Celebrate the Night

After this year’s successful Celebrate the Night celebrations, the city of Maple Ridge is gearing up for next year’s festivities already and have released a survey to get public opinion on what next year’s event should look like.

“We would like to hear about your experience attending the Celebrate the Night and Fireworks display. Your responses will help with future program planning to increase participation and community spirit in Maple Ridge,” said the city.

This year, Celebrate the Night festivities took place on Oct. 22 at the Memorial Peace Park and included shadow and light murals, an LED inflatable installation, roving performers, a photo booth, and a costume contest. The event concluded with fireworks and music.

The event drew hundreds to the park to enjoy the shows as well as the food trucks.

To fill out the survey, people can visit: https://bit.ly/2XRB6um.

Those interested in being a volunteer with the programs can send an email to: culture@mapleridge.ca.