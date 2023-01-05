11548 196B St. in Pitt Meadows was declared the winner of the 2022 Holiday Lights Tour contest, which ran from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2. (Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows announces winning home in Holiday Lights Tour contest

11548 196B St. won the annual contest, receiving 22 per cent of the votes

After a month of voting, the City of Pitt Meadows has officially announced the winner of their 2022 Holiday Lights Tour contest.

The annual contest, which includes entries of eye-catching holiday light displays throughout the city, allows locals to vote on which decorations are their favourite.

Out of the 13 entries that the city received this year, the public chose the home located at 11548 196B St., which featured decorative snowmen, candy canes, and hundreds of lights arranged in festive patterns.

“Thank you to the community for following the tour and voting for your favourites,” said the city. “It was great to see the fun and sparkling displays.”

603 votes were cast during the contest, with the winning home receiving 131 of the votes.

Coming in second place was 11782 Wildwood Cres. N, which received 106 votes, followed by 11776 Albertan St. with 94 votes.

All of the entries can still be seen by visiting www.pittmeadows.ca/christmas.

