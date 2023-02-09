Deadline for Music on the Wharf applications fast approaching

Etienne Siew was one of the performers showcased at last year’s Music on the Wharf concerts. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

The sweet sounds of summer are going to be a lot more musical thanks to the Maple Ridge Historical Society bringing back the Music on the Wharf concert series again this year.

This annual program has been in operation for more than 25 years now and has brought hundreds of different artists to Maple Ridge over the years.

In 2023, Music on the Wharf will happen across four different concerts taking place on July 10, July 24, Aug. 14, and Aug. 28.

RELATED: Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Although the concert dates are still a ways away, the historical society has already opened up the submission process so that it can finalize the performer list in time for an early March announcement.

In order to be considered, an artist or musical group must submit an interest letter that includes a short biography of the performer(s), examples of other community concerts that they’ve performed at, the number of people in the group, the types of instruments used in performances, links to their official social media pages, and confirmation that they will provide their own gear and do not need any technical support.

They will also need to include three full songs uploaded to a shareable drive, or a link to a website or YouTube channel with song samples on it.

RELATED: An evening of dessert and dance in Maple Ridge

The performers will partake in one of the 90-minute concerts, which are split up into two sets with a 15-minute break in between.

The selected artists will be paid a $500 honorarium and will also have the opportunity to sell merchandise at the event.

Attending the Music on the Wharf concerts is free, although donations to the historical society are welcomed.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Feb. 17, with all application packages being directed to mrmeventplanner@gmail.com.