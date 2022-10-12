GRID: What Pitt Meadows council candidates have to say on the issues

How acclaimed mayor and councillor hopefuls answer a series of questions, ahead of the election

Towards that end, we made this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election, directing them to carefully read the instructions before completing.

To help voters in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News asked local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

They were directed to provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of the questions.Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). Any questions not answered were LEFT BLANK.

The results were published in a grid in the Oct. 7 edition (see link above).

Candidates could also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each).

Due to space limitations, The News could only run one of the answers in our print edition ahead of the election. Candidates were directed to CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer they want to see published in print. If they did not specify, we chose.

Any and all of their expanded answers provided are published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

Also, readers can simply click the candidate’s names below to see any long-form answers they offered to the questions.

ACCLAIMED PITT MEADOWS MAYOR:

• Nicole MacDonald

PITT MEADOWS COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES:

• Bryce Casidy

• Tracy Elke (Miyashita)

• Janis Elkerton

• Alison Evans

• Mike Hayes

• Don Jolley

• Mike Manion

• Bob Meachen

• Gwen O’Connell

• Jag Parmar

• Brad Perrie

These are the questions provided:

1. Should the City switch from a volunteer-based (paid-on-call) fire department to a full-time model?

2. Should Pitt Meadows take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

3. Do you support the construction of the Harris Road underpass?

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

5. Do you support the proposal for the new CP Rail logistics yard?

6. Should the City be offering more tax breaks, rebates, and other incentives to entice new businesses to town?

7. Do you think residential property taxes are too high in Pitt Meadows?

8. Does Pitt Meadows need an indoor swimming pool?

9. Do you support the City creating a separate RCMP detachment, exclusively serving Pitt Meadows?

10. Should Pitt Meadows parks and nature areas be protected at the cost of future development opportunities?

