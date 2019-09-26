Hammond Cedar employee stacks the high-value wood that remains in demand around the world. The Fraser River site has had a sawmill for more than 100 years, and it’s closing by the end of 2019. (THE NEWS files)

Hammond Cedar employees have closure agreement

Maple Ridge mill closing by year’s end

Employees at the closing Hammond Cedar mill in Maple Ridge have learned what their employer will do for them.

An agreement has been reached between USW Local 2009, which represents the 130 unionized workers at the mill, and Interfor Hammond Division.

The highlights of the agreement:

• All employees will receive 12 weeks pay regardless of actual lay off date. Some will be laid off earlier.

• They will receive 10 days pay for every year of service.

• The company will pay for six months of health benefits.

• Employees may maintain benefits afterward, at their own cost, but at pool price.

• The company will post internal vacancies at other Interfor sites, and give consideration for any prior Interfor service in choosing successful applicants.

• Employees who accept employment at Interfor facilities outside of the Lower Mainland will be entitled to reimbursement of relocation costs to a maximum of $5,000.

In addition, they will be able to access recently announced provincial government funding for retraining. Victoria pledged $69 million to fund measures aimed at supporting B.C. forest workers impacted by mill closures and shift reductions.

The closure of the mill, which was first established at the site in 1908, was announced earlier this month. It will close in phases, with shifts shutting down as product is milled and shipped, but the closure is expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Verdict in October for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop
Next story
Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

Just Posted

Hammond Cedar employees have closure agreement

Maple Ridge mill closing by year’s end

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Flames beat Ice Hawks in overtime

Maple Ridge Junior Bs host Surrey on Friday night

Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Happened early Thursday at Hammond Road

Pitt Meadows boy opens gates to Disneyland

Cancer free after battle with lymphoma

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Verdict in October for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

Alberni’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Most Read