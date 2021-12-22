Have you toured Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the lights yet?

A light display in Pitt Meadows has a grinch stealing Christmas. (Special to The News)

Houses and streets in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are decked up for the holidays with some spectacular displays this year.

We have put together a list of some of the houses with Christmas lights in both the cities.

Spirit on Stoney Ave: Bryce Young’s house in Maple Ridge, has out-of-the-box Christmas decorations at 20812 Stoney Ave, Maple Ridge. He is also collecting donations for Make-A-Wish foundation.

Gingerbread house: A life-size gingerbread man and and Ms. gingerbread adorn this house at 20302 123b Ave., in Maple Ridge.

Christmas on the grounds: The house at 21675 Howison Ave., has some beautiful lawn displays.

Santa’s Pond view: 11262 Bonson Road, Pitt Meadows has a beautiful and bright light display, including a manger.

In Loving Memory of Ginger – The house at 19588 114B Ave, Pitt Meadows, has dedicated their lights this year in memory of their puppy Ginger. They have white lights on the house and pathways, coloured bushes and Christmas lawn decor.

Aloha Christmas: The houses at 19610 117A Ave in Pitt Meadows, is welcoming people to their light displays and hand crafted decorations with some sparkling palm trees.

20-feet-tall trees: The house at 19528 117th Avenue is attempting to “make spirits bright” with their 20-feet-tall Christmas trees.

Lightshow at The Macnabs: Residents walking or driving by can see a LED lightshow with changing colours and patterns at 19452 Hoffman Way, in Pitt Meadows.

Grinch steals Christmas: The house at 19051 117A Ave. showcases a grinch stealing Christmas.

Classic Christmas: The house at 11087 Barnston View road in Pitt Meadows has a classic vinatge Christmas vibe with blow molds and even displays a gingerbread house.

The Capozzis on Cobblestone: The house at 11619 Cobblestone Lane in Pitt Meadows has beautiful Christmas lights with a light show sequenced by tuning in to 88.3 fm. There is a singing tree and bulbs and the light show will run daily from 4 to 9 p.m.

Over 20 houses submitted their names to the Youth Planning table (UPlan) and another 19 to the City of Pitt Meadows. Both, UPlan serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and the City of Pitt Meadows have online maps featuring these and several more homes with their elaborate holiday light displays.

ALSO READ: Voting for Pitt Meadows’ Holiday Lights begins

For the UPlan map, people can visit: https://goo.gl/maps/TkMXhVsXEJehsYoa7 and for the city of Pitt Meadows map, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3piY88m. PItt Meadows also has contest for the holiday lights. The voting began on Nov. 30, and will continue until Jan. 2. The winner for the contest will be announced on Jan. 4.

If you still want to list your display or if you are doing any charity along side the light display, send us location details, display name, hours of operation. Email priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com.