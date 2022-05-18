UPDATE: High winds knock out power to homes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Power has been knocked out by high winds in a large section of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. (Special to the News)

A large section of Pitt Meadows and some homes in Maple Ridge were without electricity on Tuesday morning, as gusting winds brought trees down over hydro lines.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning about the high winds.

BC Hydro crews got power restored at about 9:15 a.m. to some 238 Hydro customers who have been without power since 7:30 a.m.

The area impacted is the northern part of Pitt Meadows, from the Lougheed Highway to McNeil Road in the north, and between the Pitt River in the west and east to 203rd Street.

READ ALSO: Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

There have also been outages in Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford, with more than 14,000 customers in the dark in the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that includes Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, warning of strong winds of 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h this morning and through late this afternoon.

“An unseasonably strong low pressure system will make landfall on Vancouver Island early this morning bringing strong southeasterly winds and a burst of heavy precipitation to much of the South Coast,” said the weather statement. “The storm will be accompanied by freezing levels of 1100 to 1500 m which means precipitation will fall as heavy snow in the mountains.

“As the cold front passes, winds will shift to strong and gusty westerlies or southwesterlies later this morning for the Island or near noon for the mainland, impacting Port Alberni, Lake Cowichan, Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley.”