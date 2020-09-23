Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis in the award winning crime prevention video from 2018. (RCMP)

Inspector leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment

Paradis has been promoted to superintendent in new role with Surrey RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis has left the detachment for a new position in with the Surrey RCMP.

Paradis has been promoted to the rank of superintendent in his new role.

He will be remembered locally in part for being comfortable in front of the camera. He played the starring role of The Grinch in a crime prevention video the detachment produced for social media during the Christmas season in 2018. The eight-minute film went viral, viewed over 300,000 times, and won the detachment an award for innovation in crime reduction.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Often the face of the detachment, Paradis conducted a press conference to announce the detachment’s largest ever seizure last month, which included an automatic weapon and more than 72,000 doses of drugs – half of which was fentanyl.

READ ALSO: 35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

Pitt Meadows city CAO Mark Roberts noted at Tuesday’s council meeting that Paradis had been the point of contact between his city and the Ridge Meadows detachment for the past year.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to Mr. Paradis for his commitment and contribution to the health and safety of Pitt Meadows, and wish him well in his career at the Surrey detachment,” said Roberts.

The new liaison for Pitt Meadows is Sgt. Michelle Luca, who will be operating from the community police office in Pitt Meadows.

“She has been in the role for only a month, and she is already receiving significant kudos from a variety of people,” said Roberts, calling her responsive and helpful in dealing with issues including a homeless camp and traffic speeding through a neighbourhood.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds promise help for surging COVID-19 test demand but won’t OK rapid-test tech yet

Just Posted

Inspector leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment

Paradis has been promoted to superintendent in new role with Surrey RCMP

Work continues on Pitt Meadows own RCMP detachment

City studying whether to renovate offices or build new detachment

Maple Ridge Rotary clubs launch new lottery

Winner could take home up to $85,000

Outpouring of generosity for Christmas Hamper Society after safe stolen

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows group has recouped stolen $10,000 several times over

Seniors Food Bank starting again in Maple Ridge

The service will be offered every Monday

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Young man assaulted, left for 12 hours until help called in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Vancouver police are looking to identify the victim as they investigate an assault on Monday evening

Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandalism likely occured between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening

Most Read