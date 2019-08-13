A team of gleaners harvested fruit to reduce attractants to bears. The fruit is being used to feed orphaned cubs. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Bears group volunteer gleaners

Group will harvest fruit and berries to remove attractants

A group of citizens concerned about the number of bears getting killed in Maple Ridge is offering to help pick fruit and berries to get rid of attractants.

The Maple Ridge Bears group, which formed in social media over bear shootings, is moving forward with several projects to prevent the unnecessary killing of our bears.

They are offering people who may have these natural attractants on their properties if they need help with their harvest.

“Maple Ridge Bears Facebook group is ready to go,” said organizer Susan Zanders in a press release. “Contact them on Facebook and let them know where and what you have. Last night they were out in Maple Ridge and picked a plum and apple tree, with all the delights going to the orphaned cubs at Critter Care Wildlife.”

The group started earlier this year as Silver Valley Bears, after a number of bears were killed by Conservation Officers, having been deemed a danger to humans.Zanders said the Silver Valley community was outraged by the bear shooting, and there have been initiatives by the Silver Valley Bears group to reduce the number people setting out their garbage the evening before pickup.

“We have just recently expanded to all of Maple Ridge and our group is now called Maple Ridge Bears,” she said. “We feel that now we are ready for other areas to come together and make the difference in the unnecessary bear killings.”

She said the group can arrange a team to come, out for no charge, to pick fruit and berries for the orphaned bear cubs at the Critter Care facility in Langley.

“Our team is looking for support, ideas and people who would like to volunteer and make a difference,” she added.

As summer comes to end, bears are starting their preparation for hibernation. Earlier in the year if food and water is available, a bear will consume between 5,000-8,000 calories each day. As they start to fatten themselves up for hibernation, they may eat as much as 20,000 calories per day.

“At this stage they actively look for food. The time is now and we are starting to see them more around,” she said. “We are in a critical time to keep them in the mountains and not provide anything that may enhance their diet.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition
Next story
Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Winner of the Fiat 124 Spider convertible was Jody Makela

Maple Ridge Bears group volunteer gleaners

Group will harvest fruit and berries to remove attractants

Burrards face Shamrocks in WLA championship

Eliminate Salmonbellies in six games

Man charged after alleged robbery at a Maple Ridge business

Ian James Mackay has been charged with multiple offenses

Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Maple Ridge, CP Rail add 225th Street crossing to list

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read