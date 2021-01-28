Maple Ridge grants extension for rezoning applications

Applicants now have until Jan. 1, 2022

An extension has been granted for rezoning applications in Maple Ridge.

City council passed a resolution due to the COVID-19 pandemic to extend applications currently waiting final reading and set to expire this year.

This resolution waives a clause in the city’s Development Procedures Bylaw that requires rezoning applications to be automatically closed within 18 months of receiving third reading.

Applicants now have until Jan. 1, 2022 to fulfill their requirements or make arrangements to ensure their projects proceed.

There are currently 16 applications that have completed third reading and are set to expire at some point in 2021.

“Maple Ridge is growing, with more homes and jobs being created in our community. That’s why it’s crucial that council takes steps to support industry and ensure continuity in the development application process, especially during a pandemic,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“This resolution facilitates a stronger local economy with more construction projects ready to break ground.”



