Maple Ridge mall takes fashion in strange direction for holiday photo contest

Voting to select the winner of the Haney Place Mall ugly sweater contest will run from Jan. 3 to 10. (Ann Marie Hak/Special to The News)

Haney Place Mall wants to see people at their worst, or at least dressed their worst, with the ongoing ugly sweater contest taking place until Dec. 31.

In the heart of the mall, a selfie station has been set up for people to take photos while wearing their best (or worst) ugly Christmas sweater.

Up for grabs are three cash prizes, with first place receiving $150, second place getting $100, and third place winning $75.

“Winners can also opt to share part or all of their winnings with a charity of their choosing,” said a Haney Place Mall spokesperson.

Anyone who wants to enter the contest will need to snap a photo of themselves at the selfie station in their holiday sweater and then share the photo to Instagram or Facebook, making sure to tag the mall in the post.

The post will need to include the mall’s handle @haneyplacemall as well as the hashtag #haneyplacemall in order to qualify.

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, with the top three entries being randomly selected on Jan. 2 and posted to the mall’s social media channels.

The public will then have a chance to vote for their favourite among the three chosen pictures.

Winners of the public vote, which will take place from Jan. 3 to 10, will be announced on Haney Place Mall’s social media on Jan. 11.

More information is available by visiting https://www.haneyplacemall.com/.