Voting to select the winner of the Haney Place Mall ugly sweater contest will run from Jan. 3 to 10. (Ann Marie Hak/Special to The News)

Voting to select the winner of the Haney Place Mall ugly sweater contest will run from Jan. 3 to 10. (Ann Marie Hak/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge mall takes fashion in strange direction for holiday photo contest

Haney Place Mall’s ugly holiday sweater contest runs until Dec. 31

Haney Place Mall wants to see people at their worst, or at least dressed their worst, with the ongoing ugly sweater contest taking place until Dec. 31.

In the heart of the mall, a selfie station has been set up for people to take photos while wearing their best (or worst) ugly Christmas sweater.

Up for grabs are three cash prizes, with first place receiving $150, second place getting $100, and third place winning $75.

“Winners can also opt to share part or all of their winnings with a charity of their choosing,” said a Haney Place Mall spokesperson.

RELATED: Maple Ridge mortgage broker and realtor raise $1,000 in donation drive

Anyone who wants to enter the contest will need to snap a photo of themselves at the selfie station in their holiday sweater and then share the photo to Instagram or Facebook, making sure to tag the mall in the post.

The post will need to include the mall’s handle @haneyplacemall as well as the hashtag #haneyplacemall in order to qualify.

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, with the top three entries being randomly selected on Jan. 2 and posted to the mall’s social media channels.

The public will then have a chance to vote for their favourite among the three chosen pictures.

Winners of the public vote, which will take place from Jan. 3 to 10, will be announced on Haney Place Mall’s social media on Jan. 11.

More information is available by visiting https://www.haneyplacemall.com/.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows family dedicates Christmas display to deceased neighbour

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmascontestHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal Events

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

Just Posted

Voting to select the winner of the Haney Place Mall ugly sweater contest will run from Jan. 3 to 10. (Ann Marie Hak/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mall takes fashion in strange direction for holiday photo contest

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge rower identified for Olympic potential

Steve Bradley played the dame in a 2012 SPECC-tacular Productions performance of the panto Sleeping Beauty. (The News files)
Musical panto Sleeping Beauty comes to Maple Ridge

Lesley Cook-Puls (left) and her husband Lewis Puls (right) have been creating vintage Christmas displays at their Maple Ridge home for more than a decade. (Lesley Cook-Puls/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge couple creates Christmas display straight from the 60s

Pop-up banner image