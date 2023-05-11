Maple Ridge mayor and councillors ride with HUB on cycle tour

HUB Cycling took Mayor Dan Ruimy and Councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller for a bike tour. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)

Members of the HUB Cycling Committee took several members of Maple Ridge city council on a bike tour through and around the city’s town centre on Monday, May 8.

Mayor Dan Ruimy and councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller took part in the ride.

“Our town centre and the Lougheed transit corridor are seeing significant densification, and that’s why it’s becoming ever more important to safely and conveniently accommodate people on bikes,” said Jackie Chow, HUB spokesperson.

She said HUB does not want all the new residents in densified neighbourhoods to use their cars for the many short trips, or even medium distance trips, that can be taken by bike.

More driving, whether in gas-powered or electric vehicles, will lead to even more congestion and more need for expensive above or underground parking, noted Chow.

“Transit is a big piece of the transportation puzzle, but people can’t rely on transit and walking alone,” said Chow.

She said cycling is a critical piece as well, as a great option for shorter trips. It can also provide a fast start, or quick finish, for the first and the last mile of every trip taken by bus or West Coast Express, and that can help improve the reach of transit significantly.

“We’re seeing around the world that there is huge potential for the new micromobility modes, such as e-bikes,” added Chow. “We need to properly plan for this ‘new mobility,’ while making sure that pedestrians are safe, on pedestrian-only sidewalks.

“It’s all about decongestion, improving livability and making sure everyone can safely and conveniently get to their destinations.”

At council on May 9, Coun. Schiller said the tour was “very informative and enjoyable,” and Ruimy agreed.

HUB Cycling’s mission is to get more people cycling more often, and to make cycling better through education, action and events. It has close to 3,000 members and 10 volunteer committees across Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows.