Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge mayor says traffic an issue on Fern Crescent

City hall will need traffic impact assessment before advancing development

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy wants to reassure Silver Valley residents that traffic will be part of the equation as city council considers a new development on Fern Crescent.

Council has given first reading to the application for a new building at the corner of Balsam Street and Fern. It across from Maple Ridge Park, and the site would have 33,400 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, and the four-storey building would have 95 apartments above.

Councillors viewed conceptual drawings that showed a cafe, restaurant, fitness business, market and a pharmacy, and several remarked that the services are much needed in the young residential neighbourhood.

But the overall development proposal has drawn the ire of Silver Valley residents, who complain that increased traffic would be added to an already congested area.

On a neighbourhood Facebook page, residents noted that the area is already clogged on weekday mornings, and all summer long due to traffic heading into Golden Ears Park.

READ ALSO: New businesses, 95 apartments in new Fern Crescent development

For example, one parent posted that travelling two kilometers in the area takes 12 minutes, to take his child to school, which is almost as long as the rest of his commute into Port Coquitlam.

Some Silver Valley residents noted a new elementary school site is to be developed next door to the new building, adding further traffic chaos during the school commute.

Ruimy has heard the complaints, and said residents have voiced the support for commercial space, but they oppose the dense residential development.

Ruimy said city councillors expressed the same concerns about traffic, in some detail, during March 28’s committee meeting, and know it’s an issue for area residents.

“We know there are traffic issues there,” said Ruimy. “I’m concerned about that too.”

Council gave the development first reading, but before it moves to second reading, the builder will need to have a traffic impact assessment done. It will provide important information, said the mayor.

Ruimy said a solution to traffic congestion has been planned in a bridge across the Alouette River to connect Fern Crescent with 240th Street.

He said it’s an important second access to Silver Valley, which would become critical in the event of an emergency in the area.

Combined with widening Abernethy Way, and pushing it through to 240th Street, the bridge is an important piece of infrastructure for commuters, and a potential game changer. Ultimately, Abernethy will be pushed through to 256th Street, opening potential employment lands in a planned industrial park.

He said the bridge is a priority for city council, which has just been in office for about six months, and “ticks boxes” for economic development, transporation and movement of goods.

“It’s not ‘if we do it,’” he said, “We have to do it.”

The key will be soliciting senior government funding to help pay for the project, and he noted such projects are ballooning in cost in the present economic climate.

READ ALSO: City of Maple Ridge plans planting after work along Fern Crescent

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councilmaple ridgePitt MeadowsTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This story about AI was written by a human: How Nelson tech experts are using new artificial intelligence tools

Just Posted

Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge is once again hosting WineFest. (Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for 24th annual WineFest

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor says traffic an issue on Fern Crescent

Carolyn Grange dons an Easter bonnet and displays a special pouch containing treats for the group. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Royal Sweethearts celebrate Easter in Maple Ridge

Brigitta Schneiter (left) and Tracy Quinsey (centre) will both be participating in the Art Studio Tour this May. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New pop-up gallery in Pitt Meadows offers sneak peek at Art Studio Tour projects

Pop-up banner image