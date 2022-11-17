Maple Ridge school hosts craft fair as grad class fundraiser

Garibaldi Secondary School is hosting its first-ever grad craft fair fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Gssrebels Instagram/Special to The News)

To help the upcoming grad class of 2023, Garibaldi Secondary School will be hosting a craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, which organizer and teacher Theresa Knox said is something new for the school.

“This is the first time we have done a craft fair to raise funds for the grad class,” said Knox. “But I have done craft fairs in the past, with money going to different things. We raised money and food for the food bank in the past. If anyone wishes to bring donations to us for the food bank, we will happily send them along.”

The craft fair will feature lots of local vendors, a bake sale, concession, and more.

Currently, Knox said the event has 20 vendors involved, all of whom are from the community.

“Events like this bring the community to us and allow them to see the good things that are going on in and around our school,” said Knox.

“Our students have had a difficult time over the last few years. We are hoping to get back to a normal grad year for our students and to give them a send-off that is safe and memorable. Graduation events cost money to run and we are fundraising so that the event is not prohibitively expensive for the students.”

Garibaldi Secondary School is also hosting several other grad fundraisers this year, including a gift card fundraiser, Krispy Kreme fundraiser, and Christmas plant fundraiser.

The free craft fair will take place at Garibaldi Secondary School on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should email Theresa Knox at theresa_knox@sd42.ca.