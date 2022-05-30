Bob Meachen will run for Pitt Meadows city council again in 2022. (Special to The News)

Bob Meachen has announced he will seek a second term on Pitt Meadows council in the 2022 local elections.

“There is a critical need to continue the momentum created by our current mayor and council to ensure experience and knowledge is sustained, as we enter the next stages of several key projects that will impact our community for years to come,” he said in a press release. “The key word for me during this election is “continuity.”

He said that will be more important as the current mayor has announced he will not be running in the Oct. 15 local elections.

Meachen got into politics in 2018, after being a citizen activist arguing against the expansion of the Golden Ears Business Park.

“I have the honor of serving as councillor for the City of Pitt Meadows since 2018, an experience both fulfilling and enjoyable due to the leadership of our Mayor, Bill Dingwall,” he said. “Bill led by example and placed a high value on integrity, respect and trust. This is a legacy that I believe will be carried on and strengthened by Coun. Nicole MacDonald, who recently announced her intention to stand as mayor at the upcoming election. I am strongly in support of Nicole and fully endorse her candidacy for the position.”

Meachen said his focus will continue to be quality of life for citizens, as well as safety, health and welfare. He said equity and fairness should be the baseline for all decisions.

He would continue to support and liaise with the many diverse groups in our community, including seniors networks, Katzie First Nation, Immigration Partnerships, mental health support groups and many others.

“The City of Pitt Meadows will continue to be the place for families and business to grow and prosper in safety with proven leadership and experience,” he said.

He has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Joint Program Committee for Integrated Flood Hazard Management (Fraser Basin Council), Patient and Partner Advisory Committee, Economic Development Corporation, Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, and the Local Immigration Partnership. He has also been on the city’s parks, recreation, and culture committee.

Meachen is 71, and retired from a career in the energy industry.

As an avid musician, he enjoys playing guitar and keyboards with musician friends.