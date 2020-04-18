More unified structure needed for property tax relief: Maple Ridge mayor

Michael Morden is calling on the province to unify the deferment program for all taxpayers in B.C.

The province needs to go further in a united property tax relief effort, insists the mayor of Maple Ridge.

RELATED: COVID-19 – B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Back in March, school property tax was reduced by 50 per cent in B.C.’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, on Thursday, the province announced an additional cut to commercial property tax, for schools, will produce an average 25 per cent reduction in 2020 property taxes to cope with COVID-19.

Further, Finance minister Carole James announced that late payment deadline for property taxes is extended to Oct. 1 without penalty.

WORDS FROM THE MAYOR: Mayor Mike Morden updates Maple Ridge about COVID-19 crisis

While Maple Ridge Mayor Michael Morden said it’s “a positive first step” to address the economic hardship we face resulting from COVID-19, he said it’s not enough yet.

Local governments are asked the province to enact a universal approach to the property tax deferment program.

The delayed penalty date of Oct. 1, 2020 for commercial and industrial properties does provide a “measure of relief,” he said.

However, municipalities including Maple Ridge will continue to work with senior governments to seek further sustainable and affordable solutions, Morden added.

“There has been a strong collaboration between all levels of government throughout the COVID-19 health emergency,” the mayor said.

“We will continue to advocate in response to citizens and businesses’ needs. Our priority to date has been following the directions of Dr. Henry to ensure best health for all. In addition, preparatory work is ongoing to ensure our city is best positioned for a healthy economy when coming out of this unprecedented time.”

So, in the coming weeks Maple Ridge council will consider a recommendation to align all property classes penalty dates to Oct. 1, while still keeping the July 2 due date as described in the province’s recent announcement.

Local governments are responsible for collection of school taxes, transit levies and regional fees associated with the delivery of utilities. In addition, we collect revenue to fund local essential services such as police, fire, water, sewer and road maintenance.

WATCH: VIDEO – Kids commonly asked questions about COVID-19 addressed by City of Maple Ridge

Morden predicts further work will be considered as the details of the province’s framework become better known.

CoronavirusProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID outbreak confirmed in Maple Ridge hospital
Next story
Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

Just Posted

More unified structure needed for property tax relief: Maple Ridge mayor

Michael Morden is calling on the province to unify the deferment program for all taxpayers in B.C.

IN IT TOGETHER: Come on back to the present – stop time travelling

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

ON COOKING: Dumpling-sized pastas make for hardy soup

Any easy and tasty recipe for those at home looking for something different to cook

COVID outbreak confirmed in Maple Ridge hospital

The virus has passed from one Ridge Meadows Hospital patient to another in an acute-care ward

Excessive speeder excuse: late for a tee time

Ridge Meadows RCMP clocked an SUV driver at 72 km/h over the speed limit

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictiosn could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Most Read