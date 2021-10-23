Pitt Meadows’ boy stood second in the 2021 Field to Fork challenge

Nicky Evans submitted his self-developed recipe for the 2021 Field to Fork contest. (Alison Evans/Special to The News)

A 12-year-old Pitt Meadows boy’s home-made recipe from farm-fresh produce has landed him in second place in the 2021 Field to Fork Challenge.

Nicky Evans participated in the province-wide annual contest where students in Grades 4 to 12 were invited to submit cooking videos using B.C.-grown, healthy ingredients in their recipes for the chance to win cash prizes.

Nicky submitted a Cranberry-Pear Upside cake and placed second in the grades 4 to 7 non-4H category. For the cake, Nicky used local cranberries from Blue Heron Winery in Pitt Meadows and pears from his own backyard. He even developed his own recipe, based on his mother’s pear-cranberry crumble and his Nana’s pineapple upside cake.

“The calibre of recipes submitted for this year’s challenge was outstanding,” said Aleda Welch, 4-H BC Manager. “It was difficult for the judges to choose the winning recipes as so many incredible submissions were received.”

Winners were selected based on their recipe choices, their use of locally-grown ingredients, evidence of thorough study, food and kitchen safety, and presentation.

Nicky won a cash prize and will now be able to attend the Field to Fork Virtual 2021 conference on Nov. 13, which will give him an opportunity to have online cooking lessons with B.C. Agriculture In The Classroom’s celebrity chief Trevor Randle.

His recipe will also be published in the second Field to Fork Challenge Cookbook and will become available in print and for free online at www.4hbc.ca and www.bcaitc.ca, starting mid-December.

Another local, a Maple Ridge-based student Cecilia V. participated in the Grade 8-12 students category for her chocolate cake. A total of 36 young participants from all over B.C. took part in the competition.

Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries, said, “I’m delighted to congratulate all our young budding chefs and leaders who took on this year’s Field to Fork Challenge. All the amazing entries made it a difficult job for the judging panelists! Thank you all for showing us many more wonderful dishes we can make with ingredients directly sourced or grown in B.C. I look forward to sharing and serving them to family and friends!”

