Pitt Meadows recreation puts new COVID-19 protocols in place

City of Pitt Meadows issued an update to its COVID-19 protocols for its recreation facilities after reopening its doors.

Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre reopened Monday, after being shut down since Aug. 30 for its annual maintenance, and will now require proof of vaccination for certain facilities.

“We are so grateful to our community for being responsible and safe throughout the pandemic, and for respecting the restrictions in place in City facilities,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

With the province requiring several facilities to ask for vaccination proof, the recreation centre will also be requiring it of its users. Patrons 12+ must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 13 and must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24 to access gyms, recreation facilities excluding youth recreational sport, indoor organized gatherings with over 50 people such as weddings, parties, conferences, meetings and workshops in city facilities, and indoor organized adult recreational classes and activities such as art and other skills workshops.

The provincial order doesn’t however include before and after school programs or access to city hall. City Hall will therefore be open to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. People will still need to wear masks to these facilities.

Masks will be continued to be required of those 12+ in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. These settings include City Hall, public libraries, community and recreation centres, and common areas of sport and fitness centres when not engaged in physical activity.

“As we transition into these new public health requirements, I want to thank residents for being understanding and patient as we all adjust to the new protocols,” said Dingwall.

